Businessman Renzo Costa He broke his silence and referred to Brunella Horna, his ex-partner, who has just become the mother of a child from her love with Richard Acuña. In a recent interview, the businessman showed that he does not feel any type of rancor or resentment towards the young driver and that he wishes her the best in this new stage of his life.

What did Renzo Costa say to Brunella Horna after becoming a mother?

Renzo Costa spoke with a local newspaper at the inauguration of his new gastronomic space, called Pomodoro Costa. “Not only her, but all her mothers, It’s a blessing. “I am also going through the same thing and how nice that not only her, but that many people go through the same thing,” said the ‘King of Leathers’ to Correo.

Finally, the businessman directly advised the host of ‘America today’ to have “love and patience.”

Does Renzo Costa plan to have more children?

In an interview with ‘Préndete’, Renzo Costa and Thalía Alva, the businessman’s new partner, talked about their plans for the future. Let us remember that in February they became parents of twins. “I would like us to have a little wife, we complete the team,” said the young woman.

In addition, she was excited about this great advance for Renzo Costa in his business life. The ‘King of Leather’ opened his pizza restaurant. “I feel super happy for him because it is a dream that he has been working on for a long time and, that is why he is so successful in all areas. Super in love because he is a man that I admire very much,” she added.