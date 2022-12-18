More in love than ever! Renzo Costa He usually keeps his sentimental life under lock and key. Even so, she occasionally posts content on her social media. On this occasion, the “King of Leathers” published a romantic photo together with his girlfriend, Thalía Alva, and in the description he wrote: “A love so beautiful (A love so beautiful).” They are about to become parents, as the model is pregnant with twins.

As is known, the textile businessman has had several romances throughout his career. One of the most famous was his marriage to “Gatita” Sully Saénz, from whom he separated in 2010, to later begin a controversial relationship with Brunella Horna, which was full of ups and downs and ended in 2017. After that, he He confirmed his relationship with Alva, who would be 21 years old.

One of the details that netizens noticed in Renzo Costa’s photograph was the great resemblance that the young woman has with the host of “America Today”. The comments did not wait. “I thought she was Brunella. Ha ha ha”, “She got herself a Brunella twin. I think she still hasn’t forgotten her ”,“ Wow, what a resemblance. That way you will never forget her and the girl, poor thing, is replacing Brunella”, they commented.

Renzo Costa and Thalía Alva would have been in a relationship for more than two years. Photo: Instagram

Renzo Costa and Thalía Alva will become parents

At 49, Renzo Costa will become the father of twins for the first time as a result of his relationship with Thalía Alva, with whom he would have been in a relationship for two years. Since the end of November 2022, Rodrigo González started the rumors, but later Magaly Medina confirmed it on her program, since she is a friend of the Peruvian businessman.

The “Magpie” revealed that the “King of the Leathers” asked him not to air the news; however, reporters of her got hold of photos of the couple at a baby shower. “It is news that I have firsthand, but I was not authorized to speak… Renzo Costa is going to be the father of twins. It is something that made me very happy, ”he said at the beginning.

“This time, the images have come out. My ‘jackals’ have obtained some images of a baby shower in which Renzo and his girlfriend were, and where she shows the twins’ tummy… The great secret that she kept under lock and key is already a reality”, he added.

Why did Renzo Costa divorce Sully Saénz?

In an interview with Andrea Llosa, Renzo Costa was encouraged to tell details of the relationship he had with the former reality girl Sully Sáenz in the first decade of the 2000s. The businessman revealed that he met her at an English institute. At that time, the model was only 17 years old.

“I had already seen her and said ‘how beautiful is this girl’. I fell behind in some courses and then it was time. (…) After meeting her, she began to venture into the world of television”, commented Renzo. After several outings, both decided to get married, which lasted almost two years.

“A little less than two years lasted. I think I like being single. I say character difference. I like to go out and she doesn’t. On Saturdays he had to stay at home and my body didn’t want to. That’s when I realized that the chip is changed in marriage, ”she highlighted.