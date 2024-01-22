Renzo Bossi, from politics to goats. New life on the farm for the “Trout”… and marriage

Renzo Bossibetter known as the “Trout” because of the nickname given to him by his father Umberto and which he was never able to get rid of. This is how the former leader of the League renamed his second son Renzo years ago. When asked if the boy was destined to become his Dolphinthe “Senatur” replied: “I see it more like trout than like a dolphin”. Now Renzo – we read in Il Corriere della Sera – after him judicial scandals in which he was involved he decided to change your life. He has said goodbye to politics now sells cheese and runs a farm with approx 70 goats in the Varese area. But there is more, it is also married. Renzo protected the event until the end: “Please don't tell anyone“, he also repeated to the shepherds of “Tera Nostra”, the farm in Brenta that he manages together with his brother Roberto.

Read also: European elections, Vannacci is worth 1.5 million votes. For the League 4% more

Read also: Government, reshuffle after the European elections. In FdI a ministry from the League and one from FI

After a long relationship with a Milanese journalist, a year ago Renzo – continues Il Corriere – met Izabela Corina Juncu, Romanian entrepreneur of high perfumery. Love at first sight. Things were done very quickly also to outrun the curious, the “finishing” was also canceled that the two betrothed would have liked to treat themselves on the eve in a well-known beauty clinic in Milan. Elected in 2010 at 22 years old regional councilora year after having succeeded only on the third attempt to pass the final exam, in 2012 he was involved in the investigation into the misappropriation of electoral reimbursements from the League and was thus forced to resignation. He was accused of having I even bought a degree in Albania, but he said he was unaware of it. Then in 2019 the investigation into reimbursements was rejected and in 2022 the Court of Cassation also canceled his sentence for the “crazy expenses” to the Lombardy Region. But by now he was done with politics.

Subscribe to the newsletter

