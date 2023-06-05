Fausto Servadio, entrepreneur, exponent of Matteo Renzi’s party in Velletri, in the province of Rome, had few doubts in the last administrative elections. He preferred to bet everything on the right, supporting a coalition with a civic list born from the post-fascist Casapound movement.

And to strengthen the choice from the stage during a rally together with the candidate for mayor of the Brothers of Italy – later elected in the second round – he had no doubts: “I’m not here because I’ve become right-wing, some friends say salute me … I do it with pleasure”. And at that point his right arm becomes tense.

Applause from the square with right-wing militants lined up under the stage. All documented in a video posted on his Facebook page.

Servadio, head of a company active in corporate services, was mayor of the city in the past, supported by the Democratic Party, until his passage to Italia Viva.

The Renzians in Velletri had immediately decided not to support the coalition of the left and the Five Star Movement, presenting themselves and proposing Servadio as a candidate for mayor. In the first round they took 8%, votes which they then inherited to the right, allowing the victory of the alliance led by the Brothers of Italy.