“Bully is not an offence”, Renzi loses the case against the newspaper “La Verità”. And the judge “wand” him

History repeats itself. And he always pays the price Matthew Renzi. After the civil court in Florence in March rejected a claim for damages from 200 thousand euros presented by the senator of Italia Viva against the Corriere della Seranow a new civil case is marked by a defeat for the director of Reformist. He reports it The truthwhich cites the judge’s ruling Susanna Zanda. The claim for compensation against the newspaper headed by Maurice Belpietro it was deemed “unfounded”. Thus Renzi was condemned to pay 38,000 euros of expenses (he had asked for 2 million in damages).

