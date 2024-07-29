Genoa – “Dear director, when Lella Paita was torpedoed by the radical left and then defeated by the right in the 2015 Regionals. Nobody remembers that it was the centre-right that played the justice card against Lella. We could have given the right back its (Ligurian) tit for tat. But we didn’t. And it was precisely by remembering that page of legal and political incivility that we did not join the judicial chorus against Toti. We were in opposition to Toti and we will be part of the center-left coalition but without ever using barbaric and handcuffing language. Once we have said that there are justicialists on the left, what do we do? Do we close our eyes and pretend not to see that there are some on the right too?”. This was written in an open letter to ‘The weather‘ And the founder of Italia Viva Matteo Renzi, who says he doesn’t accept “double standards.”

Raffaella Paita, Matteo Renzi and Andrea Orlando

“My friend Costa is kind enough to remember my personal story – he adds – I have suffered illegitimate searches, abusive wiretaps, illegal publications. My family was massacredmy life turned upside down, my affections violated in the most intimate sphere. And yet I resisted and never gave up, thanks also to the affection of my loved ones. Many wanted me out of politics: but I resisted and I resist because I do not want to give the vigilantes the satisfaction of having kicked me out. If Giovanni Toti chose to give up he must have had his personal reasons, which I respect. Because after three months of deprivation of freedom I understand that it must not be easy to continue fighting”.

“But I don’t understand – continues Renzi – why his majority didn’t support him to the end. Could it be that even on the right someone has willingly taken advantage of the judicial affair? I’ll say it clearly: I will never take lessons in guarantees from this right. It is the right of Giorgia Meloni who made videos against my brother-in-law who was investigated with great fanfare and acquitted in the silence of almost all the media (‘Il Tempo’ was a praiseworthy exception, thank you). It is the right of the League born with the noose in Parliament and then discovered that it was a guarantor with the Padanians, a justiciar with its adversaries. It is the right that massacred me on Open, on banks, on conferences abroad: all issues from which we emerged archived or acquitted. And we have not yet heard the magic word: sorry. It is the right guarantor with Delmastro and a vigilante with his opponents.”

“Just like the radical left – Renzi observes – is a guarantor with its own defendants and a justiciar with its adversaries. I cannot forget, moreover, that when Costa’s leader, Carlo Calendadecided to close the third pole experience and entrusted a post to Facebook with it written that he, unlike me, he had never received notices of investigation. And so I tell my friend Enrico that lessons in guarantorism are always useful in this ramshackle political world, but if he really wants to be a professor, let him start calling his regional councilors, his candidates, and his secretary back to class. When Costa has explained guarantorism to his people, we will gladly thank him for his commendable service. But don’t use guarantorism to contest our choice of side for the center-left. Both the left and the right have an excess of judicialism that we will try to mitigate”.