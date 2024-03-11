Leopolda, Renzi's plan to reach 4% in the European elections and the surprise invitation…

Matteo Renzi he has something for everyone and is categorical about the next European elections, an outright rejection by the current president of the Commission: “Von der Leyen – says the leader of Italia Viva to Repubblica – she should not be re-elected, has failed on EU institutional reform and the Green Deal, bringing companies to their knees. His environmentalist ideological fury has brought entire economic sectors into turmoil India and China: we pollute more and we have become impoverished. We opened Leopolda with Ilaria's father Salis what a fight against Orban, on which Von der Leyen appears shy. On this presidency the political responsibility in Italy it is Forza Italia and grey Tajanithat has betrayed Berlusconi's pro-European spirit“.

Speaking of Berlusconi, Renzi invited La to the political event Leopoldaunderway in Florence, also includes his ex-partner: Francesca Pascale. The leader of IV explains what is behind this invitation. “We have two objectives. Let's start from a hard core of 3-4%. To grow – continues Renzi to Repubblica – we aim for reformists of the Democratic Party who do not want to die as Grillini and to the reformists of Forza Italia who do not want to die as sovereignists. Voting for me in the European elections can be a choice also of voters of other parties who share my battles.” Pascale praises Renzi. “Berlusconi – says Silvio's ex – has always considered her Renzi is a genius. Time will tell whether he is his heir, but he is the only leader to carry forward his ideas. And i votes of Forza Italia they are already going to Iv“.