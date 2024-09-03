Liguria, Renzi at the crossroads. Now the Democratic Party must choose which side to be on

Andrea Orlando seems to be very close to the official nomination as the “broad field” candidate for the next regional elections in Liguria at the end of October. But there remains a problem that is not easy to solve, what to do with Renzi And Italy Alive. The ultimatum was given by the former prime minister himself, who now has to untie the knot: enter the coalition of the yellow-reds of Conte and Schlein or resume the path of the centrist area. The time for tactics – reports Il Giornale – for the former scrap dealer is over. Not only in Liguria, where the negotiation for the agreement with the PD candidate Andrea Orlando to the presidency of the Region is in its final stages. The choice in the “broad field” must be made everywhere. Even in Basilicataa region in which the Renzians supported Forza Italia’s Vito in the last regional elections Bards.

Around the parts of Italy Alive they seem to have (at least for Liguria) a fairly clear plan: “We have removed the alibis by saying that we are ready to leave the council of the mayor of Genoa Bucci. Now we need to understand: or the Schlein line wins and we all go together or Travaglio line wins and – Renzi sources explain to Il Giornale – Schlein does not decide. In the case of a victory of the Schlein line we are in the center-left. If the Travaglio line wins we will make our own list“.

“Let’s sweep away the ambiguities,” Renzi reiterated to La Stampa. we don’t mean to keep our feet in different shoes and so we are ready to separate our path from that of the very good Marco Bucci. So good that, I remember, Conte rightly nominated him Commissioner for the reconstruction of the Morandi BridgeWe are ready to be present in a reformist list without party symbols and to support Andrea’s candidacy Orlandowith which I have different positions but I have still appointed minister“.