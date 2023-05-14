Renzi against Marco Travaglio: “Condemned”

It is total clash between Matthew Renzi And Marco Travaglio. “The Reformist has a defendant director, the Everyday occurrence has a condemned director: proud to be different, even in this”, replies the former prime minister to the director of Donewho: “Today writes an editorial to say that the director of the Reformist, i.e. the undersigned, is accused. True: as you know I’m before the judge of the preliminary hearing for open. The Everyday occurrence instead it is led by a convicted director who goes by the name Marco Travaglio“, continues Renzi.

“In other words, he was convicted in a final criminal case, which I will never be. But that’s not why I dislike him ”, continues the leader of Italy alivewho clarifies: “I dislike him for his load of hatred that he expresses every night on TV against those who don’t think like him”.

As it reads on Reformistin the crosshairs of Labortherefore there is the editorial of Renzi on the Open process. This article, where he explained to the readers that “even today I will appear in the Court, in Florence, in the context of the ‘Open process’ to then add that ‘I owe the readers an explanation as to why The Reformist he will not follow this preliminary hearing, nor this trial’”.

