Berlusconi has never fired anyone…

We explain how the left works. Silvio Berlusconi, in his very long career as an entrepreneur, has never fired anyonea sport instead preferred by the left starting with Carlo De Benedetti, “card number 1 of the Democratic Party” who at the time of Olivetti littered employees and industrial projects, succeeding in the not easy task of destroying a jewel of world information technology, a Italian excellence.

How can we not forget the forced redundancies a Liberation, newspaper of the Communist Refoundation, at the time of Fausto Bertinotti, another champion in cashmere of the “least”. But these are just two striking examples, the top of the iceberg. Now say that Matteo Renzi and the publisher Alfredo Romeo being on the left is a bit biglike saying that democracy exists or that Calenda’s ego is an epiphenomenon of Nutellabut in short this is what is still wrapped and sold by the former secretary of the Democratic Party.

And in fact the typical trick of left-wing entrepreneurs, let’s call it the “De Benedetti effect”, he was punctually repeated with Matteo Renzi’s unusual call to direct the newspaper The Reformist which is essentially a pamphlet used in an anti-judiciary key to protect oneself from the wickedness of the world.

As known, the super guaranteed, pardon, we meant guarantor, Piero Sansonettihe moved to the revived Unity to continue and double the battle of civilization for the protection of his rears and of all those who have trouble with justice.

Subscribe to the newsletter

