“Il Mostro”, the last pages are online: here are the previews

On Friday the introduction of the new book by Matteo Renzi appeared on the pages of many newspapers, today check online the conclusion. Involvement ininvestigation Open is at the center of the attention of the leader of Italia Viva: “The Open investigation will reveal itself for what it is: a political process to politics, as we have said. In the end, the only thing that hurts me is that they tried to criminalize Leopolda. This is a country where politics is not in fashion. Over the years, Leopolda has created a model, a formatbut above all it has spread enthusiasm for civil commitment, helping to transform ideas into laws ”.

Then the lunge on Leopolda and on the attempts that, according to Renzithe judiciary would have done to destroy its image: “The investigation Open tried to dirty the image. To make it an ugly, negative thing to distance yourself from. And this hurts me because I know the ideality and the beauty of so many people who exchanged hopes in the warehouses of that ancient railway station. Leopolda is not the screen of a criminal association, as some media have tried to lead people to believe. There Leopolda is a space of freedom very beautiful”.

Matteo Renzi sued even before the book came out

The controversy feeds the great anticipation for the release of “The monster”, A book that is preparing to shake public opinion and to shake not only politics, but also the judiciary. Renzi is preparing to give names and surnames, it is no coincidence that the subtitle of the book is “Inchieste, scandali e dossier. How they try to destroy your image ”. “The monster” has not yet come out and there is already the first complaint: that the vice president of the CSM, David Erminiaccused by the leader of Italia Viva of burning material from the Milan prosecutor’s office.

