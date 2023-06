“Giorgia Meloni’s is not an authoritarian government, but an unrealistic one. It is not a fascist executive but undecided about everything ”. Matteo Renzi said this, opening the national assembly of Italia Viva underway in Naples. “But what authoritarian drift of the government? Here is an immobile country, with a ruling class that said it was ready to change everything and instead is undecided about everything,” he added.