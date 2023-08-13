“This is the first page of today’s ‘Il Fatto Quotidiano’. The umpteenth against me, the triumph of justicialism and ad personam aggression. Why? Anyone who has read Il Mostro knows the story”. Matteo Renzi, leader of Italia Viva, writes it on social media, taking up today’s front page of Il Fatto Quotidiano entitled ‘Who touches Renzi dies’, in reference to the investigation launched by the Minister of Justice, Carlo Nordio, on the prosecutors who have to them time investigated on the former prime minister.

“I have been the subject of numerous investigations which have turned out to be a flop but instead of yelling or shouting at the conspiracy I defended myself by following the Constitution and the laws – underlines Renzi – After having ‘monstered’ me in the eyes of public opinion, many wanted to kill me politically using fake investigations. Il Fatto Quotidiano has been at the forefront of this position for years. I didn’t react by shouting but I did everything the law allows: appeals, appeals, procedural defenses”.

“You know the conclusion – he continues -: the Court of Cassation agreed with us, the Constitutional Court agreed with us and now the prosecutors who tried to destroy my life will have to answer for any of their offenses before the CSM. then he throws it in the caciara: whoever touches Renzi dies. It’s not that whoever touches Renzi dies; whoever touches Renzi, like any other Italian citizen, must respect the Constitution and the laws. We have not violated any law, I hope the prosecutors of Florence may they say the same.” “As for the Fact: they can continue to attack me as much as they want. What they can’t swallow is that after years of media attacks, unlawful kidnappings, constitutional violations, personal attacks, I’m still here. And I respond using the law and not justicialism. They wanted to take away my political viability, they didn’t even take away my smile. Have a good Sunday “, concludes Renzi.