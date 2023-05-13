Renzi, signature collection to abolish the Cnel

“We are very serious about the reforms and we will go to see the government papers and the ideas of President Meloni. Because those who are born reformers do not change their minds according to the conveniences of politics. And continuing to talk about authoritarian drift just because you want to directly elect the Premier is crazy: authoritarian drift is the name that cowards give to their fear of losing the elections”. Matteo Renzi writes it in his latest e-news.

The leader of Italia Viva explains: However, the majority at the moment have only organized meetings, they have not come up with even half an idea. So let’s start: since everyone says it’s useless, why don’t we abolish the CNEL? Here is the form to collect signatures, do you pass it around? Thank you!”

CNEL FOLLOWS, RENZI: SYMBOL OF THE BUREAUCRACY THAT DEFEATS POLITICS

Subscribe to the newsletter

