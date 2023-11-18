Renzi teaches the Jobs Act in Arabia. Invited to talk about the job market

Renzi returns to Saudi Arabia to talk about the job market

Matteo Renzi has been invited to the Global Labor Market Conference, where he will speak as a keynote speaker “providing his point of view on global labor markets”. As Il Fatto Quotidiano reports, “Saudi Arabia is courting the leader of Italia Viva and this time Riyadh’s call does not come from the usual FII Institute, the body linked to the royal family of Prince Bin Salman”. According to Il Fatto, “the invitation for the next mega-event, scheduled for December 13 and 14, comes from the Saudi Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development and the conference’s other luxury partners.”

According to the ministry, “The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia wishes to see the Saudi labor market as an international model in developing best practices that the whole world will follow”. For Renzi, among the main provisions on the matter was that jobs act which should have boosted the labor market in Italy.” Things were more complicated than expected, not to mention the numerous rejections by the Constitutional Court of various parts of the text , yet Renzi can still resell his presumed successes as prime minister abroad”, writes Il Fatto Quotidiano.

In another passage of the announcement on Renzi, the organizers of the conference specify that the former Prime Minister “will offer many profound insights on the link between the labor market and politics”, we always read it in the newspaper edited by Marco Travaglio.

