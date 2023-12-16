MPs' incomes online, Renzi at the top

Matteo Renzi at the top of the 'scrooges' of Parliament in the 'company of the starchitect Renzo Piano, of Giulio Tremonti, of the lawyer Cristina Rossello elected in the ranks of Forza Italia and of the president of Lazio and 'blue' senator Claudio Lotito. 2023 ends and this is the photograph that emerges from tax returns, referring to the year 2022, of parliamentarians and government members published to date – the deadline for transmitting data is December 31st – on the Senate and Chamber websites.

The leader of Italia viva reaches a total income of 3.2 million, with an increase of 630 thousand euros compared to the previous year. Renzo Piano, senator for life, declared a total of 2.9 million euros (2.5 million taxed in France and 389 thousand euros in Italy). Among the 'mister million' also the deputy of Fratelli d'Italia, Giulio Tremonti, former Minister of Economy, who went from 1 million and 588 thousand euros in 2021 to 2 million and 594 thousand last year.

In the ranking of the 'scrooges' in Parliament there is also the deputy Cristina Rossello whose total income is equal to 2,054,000 euros (compared to 2.1 million in 2021). Also above one million euros is Claudio Lotito, 'blue' senator and president of Lazio, with a total income of 1 million and 112 thousand euros.

As regards government officials, the Prime Minister, Giorgia Melonideclared a total income of 293,531 euros for 2022 (in 2021 it was 160,706 euros).

The Minister of Defense, Guido Crosetto, leads the ranking of the richest at Palazzo Chigi with 900,645 euros declared, followed by the ministers Santanche', (298,638 euros), Valditara (289,020), Calderone (232,003) and Schillaci (227,345).

The deputy prime minister and leader of the League, Matteo Salvini, declared 99,699 euros while Antonio Tajani's income is among those not yet published.

As regards the other party leaders, the secretary of the Democratic Party, Elly Schleinhas a total income of 94,725 euros (it was 88,000 in 2021), Carlo Calenda declared 85,292 euros (65,291 in 2021), Nicola Fratoianni 104,212 euros (against 105,660 the previous year) and Maurizio Lupi 86,913 euros.

