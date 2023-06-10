Renzi: “Schlein? Without me, the European Parliament saw him on a school trip”

“Elly Schlein arrived at the European Parliament with our Democratic Party, otherwise she would see him on a school trip. And when she has achieved the goals we have achieved, I will say that I have not understood anything, but until then, have respect for that political community “, Matteo Renzi’s words during his speech at the Italia Viva assembly in Naples.

Renzi: De Luca will do everything to get a third term, but he won’t leave Pd

“Enzo De Luca is the president of the Region. If I know him a little, I have the impression that he will do everything to have a third term in 2026 and I don’t think De Luca will leave his party”, Matteo Renzi’s words on the sidelines of the assembly of Italia Viva in Naples.

Europeans, Renzi: Ursula is the goal, not Giorgia

“If there’s anyone who isn’t in the least interested in being a crutch for the conservative and popular axis at European level, it’s Macron who recently saw Scholz in Germany. The goal is exactly to get a majority back. Ursula , not a Giorgia majority “, the words of Matteo Renzi on the sidelines of the Italia Viva assembly in Naples.

Renzi: The Pnrr lacks strategy and vision, but it is true that there is a bureaucratic obstacle

In the Pnrr “we could say that there is a bureaucratic obstacle, we need to speed up, but the truth is that this Government must be pressed on the fact that the Pnrr lacks a strategy and a vision”, the words of Matteo Renzi on the sidelines of the national assembly of Italy Long live in Naples.

Subscribe to the newsletter

