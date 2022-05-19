The meeting in a Linate room between the then Premier and the Milan Prosecutor

The latest book by Matteo Renzi, “The monster” (Piemme), is very critical of magistrates (and some journalists). This can already be seen from the subtitle: “Investigations, scandals and dossiers. How they try to destroy your image “. In arguing his reasons, the former Premier claims to not be biased towards the category: “I have never given up thinking for myself, and this seems obvious to me as well as right, but I have always sought institutional collaboration. And not only with the many magistrates who worked in ministerial offices (too many, by the way: the real problem of the lack of independence between politics and the judiciary is this, the widespread and stubborn presence of magistrates in all bureaucratic offices). No. I have always tried to enhance quality magistrates, both in the appointment of the supervisory and control authorities and by creating Raffaele Cantone ANAC, which soon became a European and international model and was then culpably downsized by the Grillina-led government ”.

To demonstrate this, Renzi cites what he defines as “one of the symptomatic episodes of this collaboration” and returns to all‘Expo 2015, held in Milan despite some significant difficulties encountered in the preparatory phase. “When I arrived at Palazzo Chigi the judicial situation was fluid and complex and many contracts were jumping. I will not reveal a secret if I say that the then Commissioner Beppe Sala he was ready to resign and vented on more than one occasion with both me and the Minister Martina, which I had delegated to follow the event, not having the concrete possibility to carry on the demanding challenge. Today everyone is celebrating the Expo, but in those hours the fate of the event seemed sealed. The government from Turkey Erdogan he already imagined to relaunch the alternative Smyrna, which was the city defeated by Joy Moratti and by all the Milanese to host the event ”, writes the leader of Italia Viva.

At that point, the memoir di Renzi, the advice of an unspecified “magistrate of great intelligence and political sensitivity” came to meet him, who suggested that he go and meet the Milan prosecutor, Bruti Liberati, former president of ANM and at that time head of the Milanese prosecutor’s office. The senator says: “Everything is perfectly normal, of course. But this I did: I took the plane, I arrived at Linate and in a private room I met Bruti Liberatitelling him: «Dear Attorney, we make available to you all the papers, all the procedures, all the government structures. But you must help us to make this Expo. Because if he misses the Expo for Milan it is a hallucinating wound. But if the Expo takes place, the city turns and starts again. Help me understand how to do it, we want to collaborate ». The extraordinary role of the ANAC of Raffaele Cantone and an ad hoc standard studied by the DAGL manager at Palazzo Chigi, Antonella Manzione, allowed to overcome the impasse. To avoid the institutional crisis. And to manage the event in a unitary and shared way “.

A memory that does not surprise much those with a good memory or, at least, a good archive. On August 5, 2015, the public praise of the then Premier to the architects of the was much discussed success of Expo: “It shouldn’t have been there, but it was done thanks to Cantone and Salathanks to an exceptional institutional work, thanks to the prefect and the Milan prosecutor’s office whom I thank for handling the affair with institutional sensitivity“.

Some aspects of this story were therefore already known, but for Renzi they represent a good reason to affirm: “So: I am not an ideological enemy of the magistrates. I had the goal of saving the Expo in Milan and never as today am I proud and proud of having made it. To achieve this I would have done everything, even more so simply to have a coffee with the attorney of the Lombard capital. But if, on the other hand, they attack me today because they want to put a medical cordon on me, I react ”, as Renzi writes in the following lines, much more charged with anger for those he considers unmotivated attacks.

