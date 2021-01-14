When the left-wing small party PRC collapsed the government of Romano Prodi in 1998, Eugenio Scalfari, at that time one of the most astute editorialists in Italy, chose a beautiful parable: a scorpion promises whoever is to carry it to the other bank of the river, holy, not to sting it .

The argument that finally makes sense to the wearer despite his fear: That would also be madness. If it stung, it would have to go down with the porter. In the middle of the river, the scorpion stabs anyway. To the horrified question of the dying porter, he replies that he is sorry too, but: “It’s my nature.”

The parable would also fit the current government crisis very well. Unfortunately, this type of madness has a method and a sad tradition in the country’s politics: micro-parties, formerly the wings of the then larger parties, also brought governments to collapse when they themselves blew up – as happened to the PRC, “Rifondazione Comunista”, in 1998.

Most of the time, however, the cabinets were reassigned after a few concessions. Many crises in Rome, at which the world looked perplexed and too often condescending, were nothing but such forced cabinet reshuffles.

Of course, you have to have the chutzpah of Matteo Renzi and his splinter party “Italia viva” – which is completely tailored to him – first. In the middle of the Corona crisis, the most dramatic for Europe and especially Italy in the post-war period, he is withdrawing his three members of the government, two ministers and a state secretary.

[Wenn Sie aktuelle Nachrichten aus Berlin, Deutschland und der Welt live auf Ihr Handy haben wollen, empfehlen wir Ihnen unsere App, die Sie hier für Apple- und Android-Geräte herunterladen können.]

In the tangle of accusations that are supposed to justify the departure from the government, it is above all those that are involuntarily funny that apply to Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte. He uses social media too much, is populist and – you hear and be amazed – only pursues pandemic control policies.

With the exception of the last point, this was exactly what Renzi was chalked up to when he was prime minister. And with more right.

So the center-left of Italy is strengthening the radical right

The argument that he is concerned with the use of EU corona aid can confidently be viewed as an advanced one. Renzi has already achieved quite a bit. And 100 percent of your own wishes would be a bit much for a small party.

No, Conte himself is the real target. After Renzi catapulted himself out of office in 2016 due to his own cracking mistakes, the successor should also go – and he himself should be in the spotlight again, if he can not go back to the Palazzo Chigi, Italy’s Chancellery. The two to three percent that Renzi’s group has in recent surveys is not enough.

Giuseppe Conte is a severely tested, not least because of Renzi. Already in the later forced marriage with Salvini’s extreme right-wing Lega, which later failed, Renzi urged him because he, at that time still head of the Partito Democratico, persistently refused to join the government himself.

Now, of all things, Conte can hope for the low learning ability of his Scorpio. Renzi’s madness could encourage his own people to vote for Conte, if he asked the vote of confidence in parliament. Whether this will happen, whether there will be new elections in early summer: everything is still unclear. For the time being, only one thing is certain and can be seen from the data: With this pseudo-left center, Italy’s radical right is getting stronger and stronger.