Renzi in Arabia to address the issue of the war. The new summit from Bin Salman

Matteo Renzi come back in Saudi Arabia for a summit on the war between Israel and Palestine. Another mission to Riyadh for the leader of Italia Viva, this time for a confrontation with Jared Kushner“architect” and son-in-law of Donald Trump – we read in the Corriere della Sera – of the Abraham Accords (bilateral agreements concluded between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Morocco and Sudan), for discuss a possible way out on the delicate issue of the Middle East. The stage is always the same, it is the foundation led by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, against whom the CIA gathered evidence of involvement in the assassination of Washington Post journalist Jamal in Istanbul Khashoggi.

READ ALSO: Renzi and bank transfers from Saudi Arabia. More than €1 million was paid into the account

Read also: Piero De Luca, conviction for bankruptcy requested. Vincenzo’s son in trouble

Read also: Youtuber with 1 million followers sexually abuses a 13 year old: arrested

A relationship, the one between bin Salman and Renzi, that has triggered controversy several times against the leader of Italia viva, But now that tension in the Middle East is at its highest levels, the crown prince it has necessarily transformed into an important interlocutor even for Americans, to the point that, in recent days, even the US president Joe Biden he launched with bin Salman a common appeal to ask for the release of the Israeli hostages held by Hamas.

Subscribe to the newsletter

