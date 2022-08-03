Elections, now (desperate) parliamentarians reopen their diaries and start serial calls so as not to be alone

And at the end of all games who is left with the classic match in hand (let’s leave the Paduli birds alone because we are nice little people) it is Matteo Renzi himself with his associates who are now seriously questioning whether they will ever manage to overcome the 3% barrier that would give him some elected officials. Few stuff anyway: cuts, scraps and offal.

After all those who followed the former prime minister in the split from the Democratic Party did so because they had no alternative and staying in the parent company would have meant being cut out of the game for them. The cleverest noticed it immediately, like Patrizia Prestipino, who stayed with Letta although for a period of time she was a convinced “Renzian” in a wonderful red dress with which she “conquered” him. Another who has not succumbed to fatal flattery, was his spokesperson from 2014 to 2018 at Palazzo Chigi, the measured Filippo Sensiformerly of Rutelli.

One who has no choice but to continue singing the praises of his boss is the choreographer Luciano Nobili, also a former Rutelliwho won a lottery with Matteo’s “white populism”, but who, having quarreled with everyone, is now certainly not in a good condition to knock on some political or more simply working doors.

Even because with the cut of the parliamentarians there is very little tripe for cats and the cats are big cats and very hungry.

For now Renzi is taking it with bruise aplomb e diplomacy because in politics, as in life, “you never know”, but certain that things for him and his loved ones, starting with Maria Elena Boschi, have gone really bad And it risks disappearing from the political scene also because its “Atlantic” contacts are increasingly weak and the US looks to their natural progressive interlocutor, that is to Enrico Letta.

If they have something to give it is not to the Florentine e Gone are the good times of transatlantic dinners at the White House with Obama, Roberto Benigni and consort.

Speaking of which, the Tuscan comedian since he took a gargantuan trumpet with the referendum that wanted to change the “most beautiful constitution in the world” disappeared from the scene, noticing the immense fool. He will have taken refuge in Hell with the beloved Divine Comedy.

In short, as the story of Gianfranco Fini teaches who leaves the company“, To put it to Bersani, it always ends badly.

Now Renzi is left alone in his project of a third liberal polewhich, moreover, was the same as Francesco Rutelli with his Alliance for Italy, because Carletto Calenda, after having deceived him and perfused him with chatter at the final squeeze, drank it, to use a slightly criminal jargon.

Letta Nipote says that the negotiation is “still open” and there is room for everyone, Renzi however he countered that him it is not an “ordinary Di Maio” proving that the bully of Rignano sull’Arno loses his hair (perhaps) but not his vice (sure).

The former premier, however, opened the hostilities by starting to attack the secretary of the Democratic Party calling him “Enrico tax man”, poor man (Renzi) what else is left for him to do but raise the cost of his turned neck a bit?

For that irony of which only history is capable now a nice “Matteo, stay calm” Letta gives it to himsadistically enjoying the game of cat and mouse, as only a long-time Christian Democrat can do.

Italy aliveits micro party, is given at 2.6% and its fate is very uncertain. Instead one thing is certain, Renzi’s political project has definitely faileddespite all the frenzy that animates its leader.

It was just about one of the many meteors that regularly fool Italian voters who fall madly in love with it. It is not for nothing that the charm of the Man Alone in Command still enjoys a certain following here.

Meanwhile, when in doubt, the current parliamentarians – let us remember elected with the Pd – reopen the agenda of numbers telephone calls and with desperation sharpened by the heat of these days the serial calls begin in bursts like that character in a film by Verdone who, left alone in August, is desperately looking for anyone so as not to be alone.

Effectively, more than Italy alive, Renzi’s party should be called Italy alone.

