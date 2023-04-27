”Nah, I didn’t make anyone nervous…”. Matteo Renzi fends off when they point out that he has made the Pd go into a rage for having ‘snatched’ Senator Enrico Borghi from him, a real surprise coup, which embarrassed Elly Schlein starting with her group leader in the Senate, Francesco Bowl. The reporters who intercepted him in the Garibaldi room, the Transatlantic of Palazzo Madama, before the press conference welcoming Borghi in the Third Pole, insist: ”He made the dem angry above all because with the arrival of Borghi he also doubled the presence of Italy Long live at Copasir…”. ”Stay safe”, jokes the leader of IV in Roman dialect who reiterates: ”I repeat, I didn’t make anyone nervous…”.

After meeting the press, Renzi returns to the ‘Corridor of Lost Steps’ of the Upper House and quotes a workhorse of Gigi Proietti, the cult joke on ‘The black knight you don’t have to break the ca…o’. The former prime minister compares himself to the Black Knight, suggesting that once teased he could not help but react. Hence the ‘purchase’ of the exponent dem Borghi precisely. ”Do you remember? There was the white knight and the black knight and the black one….”, says the former premier addressing journalists without continuing the sentence. A joke that to most seemed almost a warning to Carlo Calenda, given that with the Borghi’s entry now Renzi can formally form an autonomous group in the Senate and give a hard time within the Third Pole.