Political elections 2022: alliance with Renzi “not taken for granted”, Calenda: “It is not certain that Meloni will win. I will get many votes out of the center-right”



Elections: Renzi, doors open to Calenda. United we make a bang – “When we worked together, we worked well. Especially during the period in which we shared various government responsibilities”. The leader of Iv says so Matteo Renzi in an interview with ‘Il Messaggero’, speaking of the Secretary of Action, Calenda. “The ideas in common are closer than the methodological and character differences that separate us – continues Renzi – We are immediately positioned on the Third Pole. If Action is there, we are ready to start again together, without primogeniture but aiming for the good of ‘Italy. Carlo and I together can make a bang “.

Calenda: an agreement with Renzi is neither obvious nor banal – He goes back to talking about the breaking of the alliance with the dem “son of a very hard negotiation and a compromise” so much so that “two wings of the coalition had been created, one of which is contrary to everything the other says” and then speaks of possible agreement with Italia Viva announcing “we will meet to discuss it”. Thus in an interview with Repubblica, the leader of Action, Carlo Calenda speaking of elections and alliances. “The problem of the Democratic Party is always the same – he underlines -, since it does not feel capable of representing the whole left, it puts anyone in it. They feared that Fratoianni and Bonelli would go with Conte. To do what, Mele’nchon with the clutch? It ended up in a brothel and for the left it will be a sensational defeat “.

He is certain that he will not need to collect signatures to introduce himself “In any case I have no problems doing it” and he is not afraid that with his choice to break with the dems he will favor the right: “Meloni does not necessarily win. . I will get many votes out of the center-right, there will be a great wave of consensus as happened in Rome – he highlights -. the balance for them will be negative. I can send Forza Italia under 3% “. Calenda is ready to discuss with Renzi about an alliance, but he specifies: “An agreement between us is neither obvious nor banal – he comments -. With Renzi there are relationships that have deteriorated over time, we are united by a programmatic consonance and some choices divide us “.

