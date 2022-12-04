“Only partial knowledge of the facts”. But the prosecutors informed Nordio

“In the already unedifying skit that took place in the Senate on December 1 last between Renzi and Nordio there is an even more embarrassing background for the institutions”. Thus begins the article in Il Fatto Quotidiano which examines the folds of the Open affair. “In front of the senator-defendant-interrogator Renzi, Nordio referred to his partial and unofficial knowledge of what happened in Florence. Hence the need to appeal to the Inspectorate to clarify and then take measures”, explains the Fatto Quotidiano.

According to the Fatto Quotidiano, “iThe minister had all the elements to answer in the courtroom. The day before, on the evening of November 30th, an email had arrived at his offices by pec mail from the Florence prosecutor’s office, with attached, among other things, the request for the documents by Copasir and the response of the prosecutor Luca Turco, in response to a request sent from the same via Arenula. In that note that Nordio should therefore have known was the explanation of why the prosecutor of Florence, despite being aware of the annulment of the seizure of Carrai’s papers without postponement, with the return of the documents and with the explicit invitation not to keep a copy , had chosen to send them to Copasir due to its institutional role of protecting national security”.

But Il Fatto Quotidiano recalls that Nordio replied to Renzi in the Senate saying knowledge of the documents is partial.

