Sangiuliano Case: “Meloni Will Fall Like Ferragni, It Will Be Her Balocco Pandoro”

Everything has been said about the case involving the following Gennaro Sangiuliano And Mary Rosaria Boccia. Among these, however, a new and intriguing point of view emerges, launched by Matthew Renzi on his newsletter that brings together the queen of influencers Chiara Ferragni to the premier Georgia Meloni.

Building on the support his government gave to the archaeological site of Pompeii by investing “tens of millions of euros”, the number one of Italy Alive writes: “The other evening too Rai has dealt with the Pompeii case, even in prime time,” he writes. “But there was no talk of excavations, investments, identity, cultural education. No. They reserved fifteen minutes in prime time for Minister Sangiuliano who for days has been making us look bad internationally for his mediocre and embarrassing management of the Ministry, even before his private affairs,” he attacks Renzi.

“Do you remember when in ‘Ball in the Center’ I wrote that Giorgia Meloni is an influencer and that her story was reminiscent of Ferragni?”, writes the leader of Iv. “Here is the story Sangiuliano perfectly demonstrates that this is the way Giorgia and the majority of her ministers govern. In the end you will see that Minister Sangiuliano will be for the influencer Meloni what the Balocco Pandoro it was for the influencer Ferragni”, he says.

In the end, Renzi covers his back. “To those who accuse me of being against the Government regardless, I answer clearly: I was the only one to defend Raffaele Fitto when – as appointed to the European Commission – was brazenly attacked by the French leaders of Renew Europe”, he says. “Because I am in opposition to the Government but I will never be in opposition to Italy. And if the legitimately incumbent Government decides to nominate a serious politician like Fitto, it is in the interest of all Italian parties to support Fitto and not to wage war against him over internal dynamics. This makes us different from the others: the interest of the country comes first, then that of the individual party firms”, finally concludes the leader of Italia Viva.