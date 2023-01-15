Renzi-Mancini, no plot by the secret services

Bad blow for Matteo Renzi and his belief that he is at the center of a plot concocted by the secret services. La Verità today 15 January publishes the proceedings of the investigation set up following the episode of Report on Raitre. During the broadcast, in fact, the images taken by a professor at the Fiano Romano Autogrill were shown, in which Matteo Renzi met 007 Marco Mancini. These are 13 photos and two videos, respectively of 24 and 29 seconds. The former prime minister has always stated that it could not have been a coincidence that the woman had made those he resumed.

In fact, the investigation documents make it clear that there was no design. On December 23, 2020, the woman’s telephone traffic was completely normal, with contacts with parents, husband and a colleague. Not only that: the woman declared that she was “very intrigued by the particular situation I was witnessing… as a simple citizen, undeniably curious, I was deeply struck by this singular episode… I would like to clarify, however, that I decided to film and photograph of Senator Renzi while he was conversing with his interlocutor because I sensed the public and not merely private relationship that united the two subjects: one of which was one of the greatest Italian political leader and the other a character equipped with an escort and service car“. As his lawyer also reiterates, Julius Vasaturohis client allegedly assumed “knowingly the role of ‘news source'”.

It must also be said that the disclosure of the images was not immediate, but required four months of unsuccessful attempts. The first with a blogger from the city in the north of the Lazio, where the woman resides, but who does not recognize Mancini. Then with the Fatto Quotidiano, but the email of December 31, 2020 is not read by the editorial staff. It therefore takes more than 100 days to get in touch with Siegfried Ranucci, who during an episode of Report publish a service that attracts the attention of the professor. “During the episode I saw a service dedicated to the figure of a certain Gianmario Ferramonti, in which it was assumed that he had sent messages to the Honorable Maria Elena Boschi, a leading figure in Matteo Renzi’s party to promote a sort of conspiracy, at least that’s what I thought I understood from the tenor of the report to favor the fall of the Conte bis government,” she said in the report of 8 November. The woman writes then two messages to Report on Messenger between 1.27pm and 1.37pm, explaining why she stopped at the service station for 40 minutes, that is, to allow the father to go to the bathroom. And after describing the scene that she presented to him, the professor explains that she sent the material “to other editorial offices, which did not reply to me”. And then she concludes: “A few days after Renzi’s meeting with this guy, the government fell… I don’t think it’s a coincidence … with love one of your viewers and admirers for the work you do”.

Subscribe to the newsletter

