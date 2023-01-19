“One character is known to all the other unfortunately I do not know …”. This is what the teacher wrote who on 23 December 2020 filmed the meeting between Matteo Renzi and the then manager of Dis Marco Mancini at the Autogrill in Fiano Romano in the email sent on 31 December 2020 to the web editorial staff of Fatto Quotidiano. Mail, viewed by Adnkronos and in the proceedings of the Rome prosecutor’s office together with the one sent on April 13, 2021 to the Report editorial staff. On the matter, the prosecutors in Piazzale Clodio closed the investigation into the professor who with her cell phone filmed and took photos of the meeting between the leader of Italia Viva and the then manager of Dis, whose video was then broadcast by ‘Report’ in May 2021, contesting the crime of disseminating fraudulent footage and recordings of a “private meeting”.

“I would like to send you some photos that I took on 23 December around 3:30/4:00 pm, while I was in the service area of ​​the A1 at Fiano Romano for a coffee break… A character is known to all l Unfortunately I don’t know another thing – wrote the teacher who introduces herself in the email as a reader of the newspaper -. I don’t know if they might interest you or if they could mean something… I couldn’t hear what they were saying but they stayed for a good half hour”.

In two other emails sent four months later to the editorial staff of the Report, in April 2021, still in the records of the investigation, the professor re-proposes, a few minutes later, the photos taken in the Fiano Romano service area. The first sent at 13.28 on 13 April. “After your service last night.. I thought that perhaps these photos can tell you something… they date back to December 23, 2020, I had gone to Rome to pick up my parents to spend Christmas with them. My father – writes the professor – had to stop for a ‘technical’ break at the Fiano Romano service area, which was very small because it was being renovated. While I was waiting with my mother in the car, an Audi with tinted windows arrives and approaches a previously parked Giulietta. From Audi – the professor reports in the email – Renzi comes down and greets the gentleman in the photos affectionately and they go aside to talk. It took about twenty minutes to leave… after which the Giulietta resumed its journey to Rome and the Audi took the motorway at full speed towards Florence. I sent these photos to other newsrooms who didn’t reply… the government fell a few days after Renzi’s meeting with this guy… I don’t think it’s a coincidence…” writes the professor who takes her leave as “your spectator and admirer for the work you do”.

And a few minutes later, thinking she hadn’t been able to send the email, at 1.37 pm again on April 13, she sent another of the same content. “I am sending you some photos taken by me on 23 December 2020 at the Fiano Romano service area. I’m not a journalist – explains the professor – nor a paparazzi… I was only suspicious of this meeting between Renzi who arrived in an Audi with tinted windows and this guy who was in the service area on a Giulietta… too it with a sort of escort in tow. Both of them withdrew and talked for about twenty minutes. After your service last night I immediately thought about these photos. I sent them to other editorial offices – the professor complained – but without an answer. A few days after this meeting, the government fell…”.