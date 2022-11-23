Case Report: the witness of the Renzi-Mancini meeting “is not from intelligence”

“It must be decidedly excluded, without fear of contradiction, that someone could have opposed the state secrecy on the relationship between my client and the information and security services since this alleged connection, hypothesized exclusively by Senator Matthew Renzi, was and is completely non-existent”. The lawyer said so Julius Vasaturolawyer of the Autogrill witness who filmed the meeting between the leader of Italia Viva and the then manager of Aisi in a video with his cell phone Marco Mancini.

A file is open in the prosecutor’s office in Rome for the alleged crime of dissemination of fraudulent footage and recordings. “My client – explains the lawyer in a note – has already amply clarified her position before the Judicial Authorities, also demonstrating in a documentary and, therefore, incontrovertible manner the randomness of her presence at the Fiano Romano motorway service station and, obviously , his absolute extraneousness to intelligence apparatuses. As a simple and irreproachable citizen, in attending that meeting between the former Prime Minister and, clearly, another exponent of the Public Administration, as he too has an institutional escort, she had the curiosity to document the episode that took place in a place and in ways that are objectively unusual – continues Vasaturo – precisely because, as admirably reaffirmed by the same Senator Renzi, every respectable person ‘should not be afraid of those who exercise positions of power in our country’ but must on the contrary actively work to contribute to the democratic control of the work of those who hold very important public roles, my client (exceptionally) considered that the documentation of that meeting in a public space, between the former prime minister and another public official, was potentially of public and, therefore, journalistic interest”.

Case Report: the witness of the Renzi-Mancini meeting “did not listen to the conversation”

“My client did not have the opportunity to hear anything of the conversation between the two, except for the final greetings exchanged by the interlocutors as they approached her car, positioned practically close to their institutional vehicles – continues the lawyer – being overtaken shortly after great speed only from the senator’s car Renzi and not from the middle of her interlocutor, while traveling along the motorway lane which from the Fiano Romano gate moves towards Florence, my client simply deduced, with obvious inference of common sense, that the other interlocutor must have undertaken the opposite route to Rome. In final silence of each appellant and misleading inference on the point, it should therefore be specified that in fact my client only had the opportunity to see Senator Renzi’s car as he drove north on the motorway and only logically deduced stringent, what was the different direction taken by Dr. Mancini. The motorway coupon was also produced to the judicial authority which confirms, if ever there were the need, the times and direction of travel of my client’s car”.

“My client does not have no reason for particular hostility towards Senator Renzi and did not derive any benefit, of any kind, from this affair which indeed caused and entails a certain apprehension in this citizen, an exemplary mother and teacher who inspired her whole life to the value of legality. I learned that Senator Renzi has expressed an understandable desire to get to know the ‘professor’ personally to whom he has referred several times in recent months, this defender immediately places himself at the disposal of the former prime minister and his lawyers in order to favor a direct dialogue between the parties already in the next few days. My client – concludes the lawyer Vasaturo – would be very happy to meet Senator Renzi”.

Subscribe to the newsletter

