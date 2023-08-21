The mirage of the “Centre” persists since the White Whale, i.e. the Christian Democrats, dissolved





Everything can be said about Matthew Renzi except that he doesn’t have an acute sense of political action and that he doesn’t always represent a “loose cannon”.

After the separation from Carlo Calenda and his “Action” took place, the former prime minister openly declared that he is simultaneously looking to the right, aiming for Forza Italia, and to the left, aiming for the Democratic Party, to precisely rebuild the “center” or better the “Center”.

In reality, this entity would already exist in the sea of ​​acronyms that pile up in Italian politics and an area that sees Giovanni Toti and Maurizio Lupi interested.

The mirage of the “Center” has persisted since the White whalei.e. the Christian Democrats, has dissolved.

Rutelli and Fini already tried ten years ago to rebuild it but it didn’t go through.

And Renzi, from this point of view, is the most entitled to try again given that he was already in Rutelli’s Margherita, even before he was in the Democratic Party.

Renzi in fact, he naturally embodies the idea of ​​the center because he represents Fanfani’s Christian Democrat left which achieved great results in his time, just think of the figure of Aldo Moro.

Forza Italia, on the other hand, is a liberal-inspired party that represents the historic right, that of pre-fascist Cavour, so to speak. The right of liberal entrepreneurship and not the social one to which Meloni referred.

The presence of a shark like Renzi in the still agitated waters of Arcore it is undoubtedly a danger after the disappearance of the only charismatic figure, Silvio Berlusconi.

And Gasparri’s nervous reaction to Renzi’s hypothesis is significant that the danger is real:

«Try to exceed the 4% barrier, and then we’ll see: your problem politically today is to combine lunch with dinner. He is no longer a politician, he is a lecturer between Ryad and Rignano ».

