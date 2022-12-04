Renzi in Milan: federation with Azione di Calenda

“I will propose to vote on a mandate to make the federation agreement with Action And Charles Calenda“. Like this Matteo Renzi opening the national assembly of Italy alive to Milan. “I will ask you to create a federation and not a party right away and this will lead Iv to change his appearance a bit”, he added Renzi underlining that “we will need to make a membership for 2023 and then – he concluded – I will propose, once the federation is made, to make changes with a commitment: that I will not leave the field”.

Green light from Italia viva to the federation with Action. The green light came unanimously from the party’s national assembly, after a report by its leader, Matteo Renzi, which lasted an hour and a half. The former prime minister hoped that, after the federation, “in 2024 the single party will be the definitive home of our European and Italian political projects”. Renzi, upon his arrival in the hall of the MiCo in Fieramilano, was welcomed by the notes of Mameli’s anthem. The former Prime Minister, already at his debut, indicated the objectives: “I will propose you to vote for a mandate” to achieve “a federation agreement with Action and Carlo Calenda”, but “I will not leave the field and will follow ‘ also personally this theme”.

There was no shortage of broadsides from the former ‘comrades’ of the Pd: “Remember that there was a time, a season, in which the Pd won the elections, took 40.8%, governed in 6,000 municipalities out of 8,000 and in 17 Regions. And that season ended because you waged war against who led you to win, to call back who led you to lose”. Now “many people are leaving the Democratic Party because they believe that here is the house of the future and not the house of memories”. The leader of IV then denies the accusation of being “the spare wheel of the government” and attacks the dem: “We? Who have the humble awareness of being able to be an engine, a steering wheel. It is you who have been traveling with the handbrake on for months “.

In view of the next congress of the Pd, Renzi wished the party “best wishes”, but a very hard lunge came from Elly Schlein: “Renzi deserves credit for having pushed me and many others out of the Pd with an arrogant and unable to synthesize the differences and after having humiliated anyone with a different idea. He left rubble and went off to do something else”. The former prime minister replied shortly, emphasizing that “if she didn’t find a madman who scrapped it, he took 40% and nominated her”, by now Schlein would not have become a MEP. “Today – he added also referring to Bonaccini and others – they can invent the lies they want, but it is clear that they were there in that season. I wish them all the best, but don’t come and tell me that they were resisting. It is all people who got a lot from the party when the party won”. Sparks with the Democratic Party also raises the theme of the Lombardy regional elections. “I don’t think the Lombard Democratic Party will stop, but I’ll try until the end. If we want to win in Lombardy, the Moratti-Majorino ticket will put us ahead.

If you suck at winning and you like to participate, change the name of the party, call it the Coubertin party,” Renzi argued, referring to the candidacy of Pierfrancesco Majorino, decided by the Democratic Party, after the Third Pole had instead decided to support Letizia Moratti. Furthermore, Renzi also attacked the government. On the meeting between Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Calenda on the budget maneuver, the IV leader underlined: “We gave you a sort of tutorial”. And then “we continue to vote no “, but if some of our proposals “are accepted we are enthusiastic” and ready to vote on the related amendments. Finally, a prediction: “”The European elections are the moment in which the Meloni government risks going home. Until the European they arrive, after I don’t know”.

