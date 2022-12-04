Renzi in Milan: federation with Azione di Calenda

“I will propose to vote on a mandate to make the federation agreement with Action And Charles Calenda“. Like this Matteo Renzi opening the national assembly of Italy alive to Milan. “I will ask you to create a federation and not a party right away and this will lead Iv to change his appearance a bit”, he added Renzi underlining that “we will need to make a membership for 2023 and then – he concluded – I will propose, once the federation is made, to make changes with a commitment: that I will not leave the field”.

Subscribe to the newsletter

