Renzi in the service station with 007, the exonerated professor: “She is not part of the secret services”

Breakthrough on the famous case of photo in the service station to Matthew Renzi in the company of 007 Marco Mancini. The facts date back to 23 December 2020 but the investigations lasted a long time also due to the desire to get to the bottom of the matter on the part of the person directly involved, the former prime minister and leader of Italia viva. The power of attorney of Rome he asked archiving of the investigation into professor who photographed Renzi and 007 at the Fiano Romano motorway service station. The teacher – we read in Il Fatto Quotidiano – was investigated For dissemination of footage And fraudulent registrations. Now it will be the judge of preliminary investigations to decide. While Renzi will have the chance to oppose to the request and make his reasons heard during the hearing. The photos and videos ended up in a Report investigation entitled “Babbi and spies”.

Read also: Abuse of office, the EU: “It would be risky to abolish it”. Altolà Lega: “No to interference”

Read also: Taiwan a strategic and economic crossroads. Post-vote conflict? Global GDP -10%

The investigation against the teacher – continues Il Fatto – dates back to November 2022 after a complaint from the leader of Italia Viva. In December last year Renzi himself said that he did not believe the story told by the professor. Renzi asked the teacher to investigate for the crime of illegal wiretapping of a parliamentarian. The leader of IV explained that the meeting, requested by Mancini, was used to exchange some Christmas gifts, including babbi, or Romagna wafers. The senator has defined the professor as “self-styled” on several occasions, fearing a… conspiracy against him but without precisely explaining the reasons. The checks excluded relations between the woman and the secret services. Renzi said that after the investigations would have considered the possibility of referring the complaint.

Subscribe to the newsletter

