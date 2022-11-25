Genoa – Over three hundred people welcomed the leader of Italia Viva inside the auditorium of the Aquarium of Genoa, Matthew Renzi. The senator and former premier returned to the city to present his book, “The monster”updated on the latest events in Italian politics.

“The budget law as it stands is not good – Renzi explained to reporters before entering the room – We will talk about it with Meloni, Calenda will go with the group leaders Paita and Richetti. We need more money in payroll for people, and we need to take the money from the Mes: Meloni doesn’t want those 37 billion for public health just for an ideological prejudice against Europe “. Renzi reiterated “the bet that the third pole will be the first party in the 2024 European Championships, when I predict that Meloni will arrive short of breath”.

To welcome Renzi the leader of the Third Pole to the Senate, Raffaella Paitaand many exponents of the Ligurian center-left including former regional councilors Renzo Guccinelli and Francesco Vesco.

In the room listening to Renzi, interviewed by the journalist of Il Secolo XIX John Marithere is also the mayor of Genoa, Marco Bucci, with whom the former prime minister spent a few minutes. Also sitting in the room was the regional leader of Forza Italia, Claudio Muzio.

Matteo Renzi during the presentation of his book “The Monster” at the auditorium of the Genoa Aquarium

“I’ve read that they’ve pissed off a Bucci because he was made commissioner and after having done that job well he was then re-elected: it seems to me a wonderful thing”, joked Renzi defending the mayor regarding the appeal pending on his alleged ineligibility.

The clash with the magistrates

Renzi also intervened from the stage on the judicial investigation that concerns him, also revealing a passage of the access dialogue he would have had with the Florentine magistrate.

“Today – said the former prime minister – the prosecutor Luca Turco, at the trial in Florence, showed me on his tablet the interview I did with La Stampa and Il Secolo XIX and said to me: ‘You stated that you do not trust us”. I replied that yes, it’s true, I don’t trust them. But now they’re thinking of investigating me also for an interview? Turco said to me: “I heard you’re going to Genoa today, hurry because they’re closing due to complaints at 11. I replied that fortunately there are also complaints via certified email”.

Renzi announced the next steps on the judicial front: “The Genoese prosecutors quickly rejected my complaint about their Florentine colleagues. I wrote a complaint with an addendum and in these hours I will send a pec. On December 1st in the Senate floor I will ask the Minister Nordio if the attitude of the Florence prosecutor’s office seems normal to him”.

“The government will fall in 2024

Renzi, on the sidelines of the meeting, outlined what will be, in his opinion, the date of the next government crisis: “To those who want to bring down Meloni, I give an appointment in the European elections of 2024. Meloni will inevitably be in difficulty in the next months, my political bet is that between now and the European elections of 2024, this government will begin to show signs of fatigue. May it arrive at the European elections short of breath, if things go badly for the Italians we will try to find a different solution it’s about knowing how to wait.”