Matteo Renzi says he was wrong, at least from a personal point of view, not to withdraw after the constitutional referendum lost in December 2016. “I believed it, I was convinced I was leaving and I wanted to leave. I made a mistake in staying, I was wrong “, observes the leader of Italia Viva, interviewed by Francesca Fagnani during the TV program Beasts, on Rai2.

“We have certainly produced results in staying on the pitch”, explains Renzi. “But I did very badly, from a personal point of view. I already had my suitcase ready for the United States ”. The reflection stems from the promise that Renzi himself – at the time Prime Minister – made in view of the popular consultation: “If the No wins, I leave politics,” he announced. The No won and he resigned as prime minister, but Renzi then continued to do politics, first with the Democratic Party and then with his new party, Italia Viva.

“The biggest mistake about the referendum was not the one that everyone attributes to me for personalization, but an even more serious one: doing everything to increase the turnout,” says Renzi. “The polls gave the Yes to 70% with 30% of people going to vote, but for the validity of the referendum a quorum was not needed. This is the biggest political mistake I have made ”.

After the referendum debacle, the former prime minister recalls, “it made me feel good to see the same people who flattered you, not to say other words, who ignore you the next day”.

“I’ll tell you a name that costs me hard and I’m very sorry, linked to when, alone against everyone, we put Draghi in the place of Conte”, he says. “I was very struck by how Graziano Del Rio made an appeal to our, to the ex, saying ‘let Matteo come with us’. That was something I didn’t expect from Graziano. I told him to his face, I told him that humanly the wound left a big scar. Because I expected it from many, not from him ”.