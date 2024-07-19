Iv, Renzi ready to enter the very broad field: with Schlein, Conte and Fratoianni

There game of the heart with all the colours of politics united for the same cause, that of helping the pediatric hospitalsseems to have brought some real jolts also related to the current balances. The two most significant moments of the evening at The Eagle the other evening were definitely the announcement of the lineup by mister The Russian: “Schlein-Conte attacking pair” and the hug after a goal between the secretary of the Democratic Party and the leader of Italia Viva Matteo Renzi. “The embrace – Renzi explains to Il Corriere della Sera – arises from the fact that we had done a great deed and Elly had scored also thanks to my assist. It’s a shame the goal was disallowed for offside…”.

But behind that gesture there is not only a football match, but something bigger, as confirmed by the former prime minister himself. “Strengthened by the success in the European elections, Schlein’s PD said: we want to build the alternative and to do it we do not put vetoes“. “This means – Renzi continues to Il Corriere – that the veto that was placed on us in 2022 falls. But we too have an obligationAt that time: we cannot put vetoes on the others, starting with the Five Stars. The no to vetoes can only be mutual. In the European elections we almost reached 4% and therefore we have a consensus that in the next political elections can make the difference in at least thirty marginal constituencies. We would be decisive“.

“For us – says Renzi – It’s time for choicesEither we reopen the game of the Third Pole or we acknowledge that the center is decisive only if it forms structural alliances. This is the only alternative to avoid keeping Meloni again“. For Renzi the premiership could fall before the end of the legislature. “It will be Meloni herself – he explains – who will anticipate avoid losing the constitutional referendum and why, even if it finds the money from the 2025 Budget Law, on the following year is strangled by the constraints“.