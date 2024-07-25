Renzi: “Unlike Letta, Schlein said: we do not veto”

“There is a settling of scores underway in the majority that could give birth to something new on the right. But if they break, we must avoid technical or parliamentary governments and go to elections”. Matteo Renzi says it again in the interview with Republic in which he observes that “Early voting is no longer a taboo and we must equip ourselves to win, rejecting any hypothesis of a grand coalition or technical governments“. “In 2022 the center-left was in pieces and they were united. Next time the opposite must happen. The center’s votes snatched from their opponents could be decisive in marginal constituencies”, he warns.

The Iv leader recalls that “unlike Letta, Schlein said; we do not put vetoes. And it is the only way to win: it happened in the United Kingdom, when Starmer removed the vetoes on Tony Blair, and it happens all over Europe when the left joins with the reformists” and then explains that “we tried to create a Third Pole and we didn’t succeed, due to the absurd divisions.

So Italia Viva chooses to be in the center-left at all levels, starting from the next regional elections and the campaign against differentiated autonomy. We remain guarantors and against tax increases, pro-business and for infrastructure. But if I have to choose between Schlein and Meloni I have no doubts. Italy has an embarrassing government that, with the mistakes in Europe, the Lollobrigidas and the Delmastros, is making us look bad on a national and international level”.

But Conte says no: “If the season of vetoes is over, it is over both in terms of entry and exit. If Conte wants to talk about the past, let’s discuss it. He blames me for having brought down his government. But I do not deny having brought Draghi at Palazzo Chigi. I don’t think it’s in his interest to open this debate: I didn’t sign Salvini’s decrees on immigration, I’ve never defined myself as a sovereignist, I’ve never supported Trump”, Renzi relaunches. Such a broad field could live “with programmatic work to build not the opposition but the alternative. To prepare tomorrow’s government. It means doing a lot of work on the contents. On the Jobs Act everyone keeps their own ideas, let’s talk about the future”.