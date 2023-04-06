Matteo Renzi director of Il Riformista: the story of the journalist killed by Matteo’s friend the Emir weighs like a boulder

In the end Matteo Renzi combined another of his own and that is he became director of Il Riformista, the newspaper previously directed by Piero Sansonetti who will now go on to direct the new Unit in May, again with the same publisher, Alfredo Romeo. Mind you, it’s not that there have been examples of directors/politicians in office, such as Walter Veltroni at Unita and Sergio Mattarella at Il Popolo, but they were profoundly different times and then they are always strange things that leave various doubts as to their opportunities.

Let’s start with the main one, namely Renzi’s friendship with Bin Salman, son of the king of Saudi Arabia and crown princeimplicated in the barbaric murder of Washington Post journalist Jamal Ahmad Khashoggi. An incredible and paradoxical story that saw Khashoggi go to the Arab consulate in Istanbul, Turkey, for a marriage document and inside which he was cut to pieces while still alive, while his Turkish fiancée waited outside.

Among other things, Renzi is not even registered with the order of publicists and it is not clear how the editor of a newspaper could do even if Italy is the country of the possible, where anything can happen and indeed there is indeed an incompatibility between the role of parliamentarian and that of responsible director.

