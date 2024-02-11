Renzi to Delmastro: “Take the DNA test”. And he sues him

“Undersecretary Andrea Delmastro and his sister Francesca, mayor of Rosazzathe two public officials present in Rosazza, undergo a comparative DNA test to understand if they touched the gun that was fired.” Matteo Renzi said this on Saturday in Biella, in a press conference dedicated to the Pozzolo case.

“The underlying problem is that the way Delmastro handled this matter was incorrect. We asked him to come to the courtroom to explain how things really happened, because if he lies there then he goes home.” IDV leader Matteo Renzi stated this this morning in Biella, in a press conference open to the public dedicated to the Pozzolo case. “Then we asked him to explain whether, as Nordio says, the assignment of his escort was accidental, because I instead believe that Delmastro chose the escort leader himself, also going against the rules of the Ministry of Justice. These are topics on which we want an answer, and this has nothing to do with the Prosecutor's Office, it has to do with politics.”

Accompanied by the party leaders (the head of the senators Enrico Borghi, Ivan Scalfarotto, Luciano Nobili, Francesco Bonifazi, Silvia Fregolent as well as the representatives from Biella arrived in the Giovannacci library room). Renzi reiterated the questions he has been repeating for days about the now famous New Year's Eve in Rosazza. “We know – argued the IV leader – that the DNA test on the gun says that at least three people touched it. One would be Pozzolo, the other the escort leader Morello who says he touched the weapon to stop Pozzolo , and who is the third? I make a precise proposal that we will put in writing: Delmastro and his sister, who are the two public officials present, must submit to a DNA test to verify whether or not their weapons are on that gun. traces. If they tell the truth, there isn't their DNA on that gun, and if it isn't there, they will get out of this affair and Pozzolo will have to tell what happened.”

Then answering the reporters' questions, Renzi reiterated: “I don't believe the story they are giving of that night. I don't have secret documents, but there are their sentences that are contradictory, starting with the fact that they cannot fail to know who fired the shots. The reconstruction of those hours is full of holes: we want Delmastro to come to parliament and we will evaluate him there based on the cards we have. I think that after today he will agree to come.” Renzi, however, declared that he did not want to answer those who asked him if he had had the opportunity to speak to someone who was present at the evening.

As Repubblica explains, FdI counterattacked by challenging him with a dromedary, in reference to its relations with Saudi Arabia and “the reply from the Undersecretary of Justice is not long in coming: «And does Renzi submit to the test? Since he was present as I was present, does Renzi submit? And again, does Renzi or the prosecutor's office decide it?». «I am at available – says Delmastro – I gave my version of events to the prosecutor's office. I am available, as always, to the prosecutor's office. The place where I went again in recent days to file a complaint. So there will be someone who will have to go and say what they know ». The complaint is against Renzi.”