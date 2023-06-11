Pd, Renzi’s shadow hovers over the disgruntled centrists and reformists

“Reformist friends, the new Pd demands to be able to give you citizenship the abjuration on the season of reforms and they tell you that if you want to stay in that house you will have to take it all back. Anyone who today has the courage within the reformist area of ​​​​the Democratic Party to whisper words that sound like one who does not distance himself is immediately labeled as the enemy “. Matteo Renzi, leader of Italia viva, said this in his opening speech of the national assembly in progress at the maritime station of Naples.

An appeal that according to Repubblica means ruthless courtship of reformists and centrists of the Democratic Party, disappointed by Elly Schlein. Even if someone stops, as Repubblica explains: “The shadow of Campania’s dem governor Vincenzo De Luca hovers over the convention, en route with Secretary Schlein. «De Luca will do everything to have a third mandate in the Region – says Renzi – but he will remain in the Democratic Party. For us it is essential to invest in the new generations, regardless of how many mandates there are». It is the cold response to the background on the “De Luca’s” tempted by Iv. Renzi seems to be the first not to believe it: «Many of the Democratic Party will use us saying that they go to IV and then get nominated by the Democratic Party»”.

“Dear Elly, when you have taken the next election, it takes a year and you can do it, 41 percent, when you have won in 6,000 municipalities out of 8,00017 Regions out of 20, when you have the opportunity to govern a country by building laws from the social to the economy which, like it or not, have marked the history of the country, then I’m available to come on TV, to tell you that I didn’t understand anything and that you are right, but until then have respect for whoever brought that political community to those results”.

“Facing this right and this left, there is a political space that must be filled with organizational needs and with political reasoning: we have the duty to tear the words ‘security’ and ‘taxes’ from the right and the words ‘work ‘ and ‘culture’ to the left, or rather to their respective propaganda”. “I am available for the political design of Renew Europe and I will be available to take a step back. The political objective is to prevent Strasbourg from sliding to the right”.

Renzi recalled that in the political elections last September, “I took a step back to build the Third Pole in the political elections. Today I don’t know if and how it will be possible to resume this path at a national level but I say that this is not the point under discussion : what must be clear is that our desire to go to the European elections all together is a desire that starts from political considerations”. Renzi underlined that “what I am not available to do when asked is to give up Leopolda as a political moment. I will never give up Leopolda because they ask you and we do not give up spaces of freedom. I can take a step back , but I won’t ask you for that step back”.

