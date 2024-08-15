Renzi, Conte, Schlein, Calenda: Is the Post-Prodi Union Destined to Fall Back?

I saw Renzi kissing Schlein, kissing Conte, not kissing Renzi. Are these new loves or just summer political blunders for broad understandings and fat utopias, in the most divorce-friendly house in Italy? We are talking about the house of the center-left, today as yesterday. Alongside Annalisa’s song about kisses, however, we must remember Laura Pausini’s song: “Strani amori”! Yes, because it is really strange to solve the puzzle of alliances in which Matteo Renzi wants a broad field with Schlein’s PD, which is in good agreement with Conte’s 5 Star Movement, which instead does not want to be in a broad field with Renzi.

The only field where former Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte currently wants to be with Matteo is the football field, as in the match between politicians and singers. Every other field is too narrow for Giuseppe and Matteo. Let’s specify: Matteo Renzi; with the other Matteo of the Lega Conte he was there in his debut in politics in 2018. Not wanting to enter the field at all, in fact, in football as in political alliances, is Calenda, who is not opposed to an alliance that can be expanded, but for the upcoming regional elections he has already specified that he does not accept a five-star candidate for president.

In short, a stomach ache in the saga of the left (or pseudo-left) in Italy. Nothing new politically dwells under the sun. The closed fist is no longer in fashion, and there are those like Schlein who go from cigiellino red to fuchsia acting as a pivot between Renzi-ism and Conte-ism. But open and close, open and close, and the fist becomes a greeting: so hello, unity on the left! The wide field is already undermined by pitfalls even before the borders are drawn.

Renzi had waved the idea of ​​a referendum to abolish the citizen’s income, just as it had been established in the first hour.

It was established by Conte, Schlein’s current perfect ally, who, in order to unite Renzi and Conte – outside of football – will have to make Landini’s headaches go away, as he launched the collection of signatures against Renzi’s Jobs Act and among whose honorary signatures Schlein’s is flaunted. The political puzzle can last forever, and beyond! At the end of the road, beyond any reasonable smile, bitterness will remain among citizens loyal to the left: another plus point for the liberal right? Despite the various points of divergence, the center-right converges without problems in an area and never in a fratricidal arena, guaranteeing stability to the voters, who await the implementation of the reforms announced in the reformist program of the Meloni government. Is the left of 2024 perhaps resurrecting the Prodi Union that ranged from Mastella’s UDEUR to Bertinotti’s Communist Refoundation, passing through the Catholic Bindi? In order to get rid of Meloni, is the new age left uniting today’s Bolsheviks and Mensheviks, just like when, in order to get rid of Berlusconi in 2006 – only to then make him victorious in 2008 – it laboriously united souls who spent more time tracing differences with their allies rather than exploring alternatives?

And let’s not touch the hot button of the relationship between Renzi and Calenda, a personal button that wasn’t there eighteen years ago. It’s August, it’s already hot like this.

*Journalist, Legal Specialist of the Presidency of the Council of Ministers, PhD in “International historical-philosophical legal disciplines”, lawyer and writer