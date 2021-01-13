Matteo Renzi is still determined that the Italians do not forget him. The one who was prime minister between February 2014 and December 2016 must know little by little to be the leader of a tiny political formation, Italia Viva, split from the Democratic Party (PD) in 2019, so he cyclically tries to return to the first line. This Wednesday he succeeded by consummating his threat and withdrawing from the Government the two ministers of his training: Teresa Bellanova, head of the Agriculture portfolio, and Elena Bonetti, responsible for Equal Opportunities and Family.

With this movement, which coincides with the day the country exceeded 80,000 deaths from coronavirus, a new scenario opens that is unacceptable for the majority of the population. This is reflected in a survey published by the ‘Corriere della Sera’, according to which 73% of Italians consider that Renzi is only pursuing his own interests with this crisis, the consequences of which are unpredictable. Except for the right-wing opposition parties, the rest of the protagonists of Italian politics discard for the moment the call for early elections. The Prime Minister, Giuseppe Conte, will nevertheless have to forge an alternative majority that will allow him to finish the legislature, whose natural end does not come until 2023.

The 5 Star Movement (M5E) and the PD, main partners of the government coalition, are ready to maintain their alliance despite the withdrawal of Italia Viva, which leaves them in a minority in Parliament. In addition to seeking new support among the so-called ‘responsible’, senators and deputies of other parties who do not wish to advance the elections, Conte could try to convince Renzi to back down. “I am confident that we can sit around a table to achieve greater and new cohesion,” said the prime minister before the resignation of Bellanova and Bonetti was consummated.

THE KEY: 2023 it is the year in which the legislature is expected to end if no elections are held earlier. A new challenge. The President of the Republic must now act as arbitrator between the different parties

Renzi justified his decision by the inefficiency with which, in his opinion, the Executive has operated. “Someone has to have the courage to say that the king is naked,” he commented, insisting that his party “does not accept the transformation of democracy into a great reality show.” Although 16 months ago he was one of the great architects of the coalition that has supported Conte up to now, in his break-up appearance he was glad to criticize the Government. The most concrete was when it made him unhappy that he was not willing to request the European Stability Mechanism (ESM), something unacceptable for the Government’s main partner, the M5E.

“The MEDE means more funds for health”, repeated up to three times the old ‘child prodigy’ of Italian politics. Flanked by Bellanova and Bonetti, he assured that “it is more difficult to leave a position than to cling to the ‘status quo'”. Bellanova commented for his part that the Executive does not have “a program on how to govern until the end of the legislature.”

As every time one of the country’s usual political crises breaks out, Italians now turn their gaze to the President of the Republic, Sergio Mattarella, who is responsible for the role of referee between the parties and of the bearer of agreements that guarantee a minimum governance. At the age of 79, the head of State has to forge the third Cabinet of this legislature, after the first Executive led by Conte, supported by a coalition between the M5E and Matteo Salvini’s League, and the so-called ‘Conte bis’, the political experience that is now ending.

Mattarella, who enjoys wide respect among his fellow citizens, faces this new hot potato one year after the end of his term. Precisely the election of his successor, which corresponds to Parliament, constitutes one of the greatest incentives to find an alternative government that avoids holding early elections. If elections are held in a few months, the polls predict a clear victory for the right-wing parties (the League, Brothers of Italy and Forza Italia), which would have a majority to elect a president of the Republic to suit them. That possibility may be the best incentive to give life to a new Executive without the dissolution of Parliament, so that the M5E, the PD and Italia Viva have the upper hand when appointing Mattarella’s successor.