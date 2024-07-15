Renzi and his wife Agnese were invited to Mumbai for the wedding of multimillionaire Anant Ambani

Also Matthew Renzi and the wife Agnes they flew to Mumbai to attend the wedding between Anand Ambaniheir to the richest man in all of Asia and president of Reliance IndustriesMukeshAnd Radhika Merchantdaughter of pharmaceutical magnates Viren And Shaila Merchant. In addition to Renzi, former British Prime Ministers were also invited Boris Johnson And Tony Blair as well as stars like the sisters Kim and Khloe Kardashian, John Cena And Louis Fonsi.



The ceremony began on Friday and will end this Monday. Before the wedding, the multimillionaire couple had spent a dream weekend in Portofino. The event is estimated to have cost around $132 million in total. Only Rihanna And Justin Bieber They were reportedly paid $7 million and $10 million for their performances. Renzi For the celebrations he wore the typical sherwani and also had time to do a short sightseeing tour visiting the house museum of Gandhi.

Anand Ambani he is the youngest son of the 66-year-old Mukesh Ambanior the tenth richest man in the world with a net worth of 115 billion dollars according to Forbes and ally of the prime minister Narendra-Modi.

“The Government should send a mission to India once a month (as we did, eight years ago, with Ivan Scalfarotto for China) – he wrote Renzi in his e-news on his return from Mumbai – and that Confindustria, the strongest Regions and trade associations should also do more. Saying India means recalling traditions but today saying India means above all building a future. Let’s do it now, let’s not wait until it’s too late”.