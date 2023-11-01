Matteo Renzi plans to present himself at the European Championships with a new team that will be called “Il Centro”





The polls carried out in October provide a picture of voting intentions which can be summarized as follows. FdI remains the party with the most consensus: if the vote were held today, Giorgia Meloni’s party would get between 28 and 29 percent. In second place is the Democratic party, with a share of around 20 percent, followed at a distance of three points by the 5 Star Movement which fluctuates between 15 and 17 percent. The party of Giuseppe Conte, despite having caught up with Elly Schlein in recent months, has not yet managed to become the second political force in the country. Immediately off the podium are the two government allies of the Brothers of Italy: the League between 9 and 10 percent and Forza Italia around 7 percent. Overall, the center-right coalition has between 45 and 46 percent of the vote and confirms that it has not fallen compared to the result achieved in the 2022 general elections.

After the “Big” parties, we then find five smaller parties between 2 and 4 percent: Azione is around 4 percent, Alleanza Verdi-Sinistra is at 3.5 percent, Italia Viva between 2 and 3 percent, More Europe it is just over 2 percent and Italexit is on the verge of two percent. So let’s ask ourselves: which of the center parties could exceed the 4 percent threshold in the next European elections? If things are as we have said, the party with a centrist vocation with the reasonable certainty of exceeding the threshold is Forza Italia. Among the smaller parties, Action is on the 4 percent line while Italia Viva is on average one percentage point lower. Matteo Renzihowever, plans to present itself at the European Championships with a new team, which will be called “The center”. Will this be enough to create a new electoral appeal for the senator from Rignano? At the moment, we don’t know. The real point in reality would be another, namely the possibility of a purposeful alliance, so to speak, between Renzi’s new political label and not so much Carlo Calenda’s list, but rather the Più Europa formation. It is no coincidence that Renzi declared, at the launch of his new brand, that the focus of the electoral campaign will be entirely on the question of Europe, of how to avoid a weakening of its prospects of which some signs are perceived, also linked to major international crises.

If “Il Centro” were to gather the loyal vote base of both Renzi (around three percent) and Più Europa (around 2 percent), the new formation could actually enter the European Parliament and play a new game. At this point it would find itself sharing the “centrist” position with Forza Italia. AND Calendar? His four percent would be in the balance, also because “Il Centro” could steal precious votes from him, due to competition entirely within the center itself. Once again, the destinies of Renzi and Calenda appear, despite everything, intertwined with each other.

*political scientist and pollster

