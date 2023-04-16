An enews “to apologize to all the friends who believe in reformism and in the Third Pole for this week’s indecorous show. I did everything to avoid reaching this epilogue. I believed in it but I didn’t succeed”. Matteo Renzi writes it in his latest enews.

In the weekend that follows the traumatic break between Italia Viva and Action on the single party project of the Third Pole, rags fly between the leaders of the two formations, Carlo Calenda and Matteo Renzi. That after months of long and complicated negotiations, definitively wrecked this week, they had many pebbles to take off their shoes.

“In these hours Carlo Calenda is continuing to attack me on a personal level, with the same criticisms that the executioners have been using for months. These are posts and tweets typical of the Grillini, not of the Liberal Democrats ”, he writes. “However, I don’t reply. If I am a monster today, I was also a monster six months ago when the Italia Viva symbol was needed to present the lists. If I am a monster today, I was also a monster when I supported Calenda as leader of the Third Pole, as mayor of Rome, as a member of the European Parliament. Or even when I appointed him deputy minister, ambassador, minister”, explains the leader of Iv.

“On the guarantee of those who compare a guarantee notice to a conviction, I have nothing to add. On the political art of those who destroy a common project out of anger, I have nothing to add. I have nothing to add to the seriousness of those who attack people in order not to discuss ideas”, writes Renzi. His is an enews «to apologize to all friends who believe in reformism and in the Third Pole for this week’s indecorous show. I did everything to avoid reaching this epilogue. I believed in it but I didn’t succeed».

“I think whoever was responsible for this failure should apologize,” Renzi tells Calenda again. “And I do it – for my part – with the knowledge that I did everything up to the last minute to avoid the crash. This is my Thursday morning roll call. This was the document proposed by IV to avoid breakage. It wasn’t enough.” At the European Championships “our home is Renew Europe, our leader Emmanuel Macron”.

