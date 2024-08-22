Genoa – Italia Viva will support the center-left candidates in the next regional elections and will no longer be able to stand with the center-right elsewhere. These are the words of Matteo Renzi, who seem to want to sweep the field from the residual suspicions that still weigh on the possible progressive coalition in Liguria. “From now on, if we are in the center-left, we will no longer be able to afford to stand with the center-right elsewhere”, says the leader of Iv: “This must apply to everyone, it applies to everyone, not just to Italia Viva. If we’re all together, we’re all together. We’re ready to sit down at the table and discuss.”

Despite this, resistance remains strong within the other parties of the progressive camp. What is causing discussion is Italia Viva’s support for the Bucci council in Genoa, where the Renzians have an assessor and two councilors elected in the mayor’s civic list. From Nazareno, work continues to keep the camp as united as possible, but the possibility of an election day for the three regions does not help the path towards a point of collapse: following the agreement between the acting president of the regional council, Alessandro Piana, and the president of the Court of Appeal of Genoa, Elisabetta Vidali, the elections are scheduled from 7 to 23 on Sunday 27 and from 7 to 15 on Monday 28 October. S

and it should be fixed an election dayhowever, it would be postponed by almost a month. In this way, the parties would not feel the pressure of the imminent vote and it would be natural to take more time for negotiations. A possibility that worries those among the Democratic parliamentarians who are pushing the dossier forward: Liguria, it is explained, is experiencing a situation of stagnation that is not sustainable in the long term. Added to this is the issue of candidates: in the field there is always Andrea Orlando, deputy and former minister of the Democratic Party who for months, well before the investigation that led to the resignation of Giovanni Toti, has been engaged in a ‘belly to the ground’ campaign for the Ligurian territory.

Relations with Giuseppe Conte and the rest of the coalition are excellent and not many days ago the two were seen in Transatlantic together with Nicola Fratoianni and Angelo Bonelli, almost as if they wanted to make the relationship of understanding and collaboration within the center-left forces plastic. Nonetheless, the M5s has a name ready to be put on the table of the coalition, that of Senator Luca PirondiniA candidacy, it is explained, not to be read as in contrast with that of Orlando, but as an enrichment in the range of possibilities of the coalition.