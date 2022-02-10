Renzi: Bersani? “When he talks about financing politics, he should do mea culpa”

“Bersani lost the money from Riva to run the electoral campaign, I took the money seized from the Riva and put it in the environmental remediation of Taranto”. Matteo Renzi, leader of Italy alive, said this on Radio Leopolda, talking about the Open affair. “When he talks about funding politics, he should do mea culpa,” he adds.

Renzi: climbed Pd thanks to mistakes made by those like Bersani – In 2014 “I had already climbed the Democratic Party for a year. And I climbed it not because I had the money from the lobbies but because they failed the 2013 elections, because they weren’t able. The parties climbed them who has the consent, which I built thanks to the mistakes made by those like Bersani “. Matteo Renzi said this on Radio Leopolda, speaking on the Open affair: “The trial concerns expenses ranging from November 2014 to 2018”, he recalls.

Open: Renzi, April 5 public book on law violations – “On April 5 I publish a book to put everything in black and white: from motorway restaurants to assignments abroad, from real or presumed dossiers of the Services to everything that has happened to me in recent years, from violations of the law to the oddities of this investigation”. So Matteo Renzi on Radio Leopolda on the Open investigation. “It is good to leave a trace of everything”, adds the leader of Italia viva.

Open: Renzi, for Pm my family is a gangster association – “Before I became prime minister, mine was a respected family from the Florentine province, today we look like an association of gangsters. What has happened has few equals”. Matteo Renzi said this on Radio Leopolda about the Open investigation, returning to criticize the magistrates who conducted the investigations. One of them, he points out, “he arrested my parents, investigated my brother-in-law and my sister. He is a stable affection of the family, he takes care of the Renzi family on a permanent basis”.

