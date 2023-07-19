Renzi in Masseria da Vespa to sponsor his book “Il Mostro”, but the public event turns into a “private”. The case

After Melons with almost all of his ministers, he arrives Matthew Renzi with his now yellowed book The monster at the Bruno Vespa’s farm in Manduria, Puglia. A very popular pop tandem that of the former Tuscan prime minister with the great chamberlain of Porta a Porta. And in fact for dinner under the stars (and the Taranto mosquitoes) online reservations are flocking to the Masseria’s website.



From the online site of “La Masseria Li Reni”, when you try to book for the event dedicated to Renzi, scheduled for 19 July, the operation is impossible

But the many fans, while ready to pay the 80 euros for dinner plus a book and to brave the 42-degree humidity in the area, felt spades. Sold-out, hold on. Or rather all requirements from the generous sponsor Deutsche Bank in favor of lobbying activities and courteous gifts for lucky friends and privileged banking stakeholders. And Apulians on a rampage for a an apparently public event, in reality rigorously reserved and private.

READ ALSO: Vespa in Masseria and hidden advertising: Fnsi evaluates the complaint to the Antitrust

READ ALSO: Renzi: “The investigation Open? A political process”. “The monster” throws the bomb

Subscribe to the newsletter

