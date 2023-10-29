Fiorentina, Report: “Renzi tried to favor a transfer to the Arabs”

That Matteo Renzi has had a direct link with Saudi Arabia for some time, we know it. According to a Report investigation anticipated by Il Fatto Quotidiano, however, the former prime minister would have “tried to broker a meeting with Riyadh between the Fiorentina management and his Saudi friends interested in purchasing the team”. In recent months, we read in Il Fatto, “Senator Renzi sent a message to the general director of FiorentinaJoe Barone, right-hand man of president Rocco Commisso, to propose this meeting”.

The newspaper continues: “Precisely in the period in which Renzi was publicly attacking Fiorentina and the mayor of Florence, Dario Nardella, compared to the possibility of using public funds to build a new stadium. And he loudly asked that Commisso should bear the costs: “The money from the Pnrr must go to public housing and schools, not to Serie A stadiums: those that private individuals pay for”, the words of the former prime minister on the newspapers of the time”.

But Renzi, reached by Report, replies by giving a different version: “If Report says that Renzi negotiates for the Arabs it is idiotic, they are not interested in the teams, they bought the players“. And he justifies himself with the excuse of being the fan who “can finally go and follow the Super Cup final with Fiorentina who qualify for the first time in ten years and wants to go and watch it with friends and meet other friends”. And he adds: “I don’t sell it, I support it. Free”.

