Renzi moves to the Center. That’s why it could become the tip of the balance in the near future

The European they are approaching and all the parties have long since begun to deal with them. But the most significant movements for a variety of reasons are being recorded at Center and once again the protagonist of this operation is Matthew Renzi. The goal of the leader of Italy alive is to overcome it 4% threshold and in perspective – we read in Il Messaggero – attracting reformists disappointed with the centre-left and centre-right. With the aim, perhaps, of becoming in the future the needle of the balance. Renzi is not the type to be discouraged by uphill challenges. On the contrary: “My goal when interviewed by Stefano Zurlo at the “Incontri del Principe” in Viareggio is to make one point more than expected. And I’m doing it, I’m doing it,” he says in Florentine.

The Center of Italian politics had never been so boiling. From the front of the opposition as well as from that of the majority. And while Renzi makes no secret of aiming at new arrivals from Pd and Forza Italiaif his Center (this is how the list of the ex-scrapper at the European Championships will be called) will be successful at the polls, the Azzurri have no no intention of standing idly by.

