Renzi lashes out at Putin but doesn't talk about his friend Salman who tore a Washington Post journalist to pieces

The day before yesterday I tried to act as a counterpoint to the mainstream not out of a spirit of contradiction but to avoid falling into the trap of One World Thought (PUM).

The PUM is everywhere and woe betide anyone who goes against it. But since the Internet, as we know, has an elephant's memory and facts are often stubborn, it is best to provide complete information and then anyone will be able to draw the consequences they like best.

We were saying that the PUM is currently unleashed on Alexei Navalny in sanctification proceedings (also happened to Gino Cecchettin) which undoubtedly has its value which is not so ideal but certainly pragmatic to pump water into certain mills that grind bad water. Navalny was undoubtedly an opponent of Putin but his past is not edifying even if the PUM tends to ignore contradictory data that hinders the goal it has set a priori.

Navalny was originally a sexist nationalist, some even call him a “fascist” and a “Nazi”, who called his Azerbaijani colleague “black ass” and Caucasian militants “cockroaches”, to name a few pearls. But we know that over time we change and can adapt to the environment. But let's get to the point. Yesterday Matteo Renzi declared that “the Kremlin without itself and without buts is responsible for Navalny's disappearance”.

It may be, it is probable but there is no proven proof yet, so much so that Andrea Crippa, deputy secretary of the League, had the courage to cautiously express some doubts, provoking the ire of the national and perhaps international PUM. However, there is (evidence) that a friend of the Tuscan senator, namely the Emir Mohammad bin Salman, had a Washington Post journalist who represented a critical voice against him cut to pieces.

In fact, Renzi has dangerous friends. Like the one with Bin Salman, son of the king of Saudi Arabia and crown prince, implicated in the barbaric murder of journalist Jamal Ahmad Khashoggi of the Washington Post. An incredible and paradoxical story that saw Khashoggi go to the Arab consulate in Istanbul, Turkey, for a marriage document and inside which he was torn to pieces while still alive, while his Turkish girlfriend waited in vain for his return. Suspicions about the prince are considerable but this has not stopped the former prime minister from calling himself “his friend his friend” and from giving well-paid conferences in those distant and sunny lands.

Renzi is an intelligent person and one of the few Italian politicians of the old school, capable of selling refrigerators at the North Pole and does not fear comparisons with anyone, not even with a Kobold salesman. But yesterday he made a big deal because – as an English proverb says – anyone who has a glass house shouldn't throw stones.

Why does Renzi accuse Putin but not his friend bin Salman? Two weights and two measures? Or is Navalny in the PUM while Khashoggi is not? Yet the crime in Istanbul is much more brutal than the Siberian one. A journalist reduced to cubes of fish food should also question, among other things, the consciences of many colleagues who seem to have forgotten this heinous crime. The Order of Journalists has not been heard thundering curses against the powerful Arab.

And to think that we have a politician, Renzi, who does not deny being a close friend of his. And since he rightly condemns what happened to Navalny from the rooftops, why doesn't he do the same with Khashoggi? Out of a sense of justice one would expect at least the same treatment but instead the former prime minister is silent on this.